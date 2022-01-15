Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Zynex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 97.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 169.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

