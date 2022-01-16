$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock worth $23,648,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 1,194,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

