$0.08 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 million, a PE ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.