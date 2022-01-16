-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

LVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 80,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.