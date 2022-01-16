-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.
LVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 80,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.