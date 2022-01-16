-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

LVLU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 80,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

