-$0.11 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicarious Surgical.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).
RBOT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.