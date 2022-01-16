-$0.11 EPS Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

RBOT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

