$0.24 EPS Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.31. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 991,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,131. The company has a market cap of $927.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 254,503 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 168,595 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

