-$0.28 EPS Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 110,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $337,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

