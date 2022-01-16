-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Euronav also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 408,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is -4.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

