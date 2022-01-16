-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

