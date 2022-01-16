$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

