$1.72 EPS Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

