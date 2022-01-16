$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

TS traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,418. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

