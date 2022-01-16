10,594 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 253,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 735.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,339,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.91 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

