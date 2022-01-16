109,140 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

