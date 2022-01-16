$11.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post $11.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the highest is $11.24 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.42 billion to $36.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $43.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 5,013,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,845. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

