$11.19 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 924,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,785. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

