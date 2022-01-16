$142.54 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post $142.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.87 million. Civeo posted sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $577.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 36,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.53. Civeo has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,779 shares of company stock worth $2,224,199. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

