$183.65 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $183.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.30 million to $184.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $152.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $753.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $756.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 704,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $357,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,569. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

