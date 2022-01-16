20,000 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.17. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

