25,000 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 180,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $138.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56.

