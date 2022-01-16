25,000 Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

