$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.86 million and the highest is $254.48 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 179,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,251. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

