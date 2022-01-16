$286.55 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $286.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.10 million to $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

JJSF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 50,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

