$298.15 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post $298.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.25 million. Trex reported sales of $228.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $106.95. 1,627,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,345. Trex has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

