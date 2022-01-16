$298.77 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $298.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.
BJRI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 290,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.