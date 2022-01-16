$298.77 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $298.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

BJRI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 290,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

