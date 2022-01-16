2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) versus Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Head-To-Head Review

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 2U and Qualtrics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 6 0 2.67 Qualtrics International 0 4 14 0 2.78

2U currently has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 151.07%. Qualtrics International has a consensus target price of $51.88, suggesting a potential upside of 90.53%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Qualtrics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -18.00% -14.21% -7.22% Qualtrics International -78.49% N/A -52.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and Qualtrics International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 1.60 -$216.48 million ($2.23) -7.37 Qualtrics International $763.52 million 19.30 -$272.50 million ($1.51) -18.03

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

2U beats Qualtrics International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

