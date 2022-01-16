$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $116.12. 4,124,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.