$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $116.12. 4,124,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

