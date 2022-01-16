$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $14.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.