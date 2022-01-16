$30.40 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $127.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $215,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIVB stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

