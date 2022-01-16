31,513 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after acquiring an additional 215,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $19.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.