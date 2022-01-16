3,332 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.