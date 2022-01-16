$438.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post sales of $438.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.92 million and the highest is $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ATCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 540,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atlas by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 98.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Atlas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,369,000 after acquiring an additional 201,085 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Atlas by 54.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

