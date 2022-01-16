4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

FDMT opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $358,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 452,979 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174,784 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

