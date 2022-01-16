$553.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $553.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $453.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $118.10 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

