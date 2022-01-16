668,168 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 668,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.08.

SEDG stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $291.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

