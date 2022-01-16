$83.90 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will announce sales of $83.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $277.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

STKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,953. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $407.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

