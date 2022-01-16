8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of 8X8 worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

