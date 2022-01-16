$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to announce sales of $9.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.14 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $196.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.49. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

