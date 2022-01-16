$902.27 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $902.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.74.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $167.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,395,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.46.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

