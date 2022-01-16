$995.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $995.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty posted sales of $936.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.13 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.