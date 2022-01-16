Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 642,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 142,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,834. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

