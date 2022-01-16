Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 211,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 335,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 37.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 457,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

