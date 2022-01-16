Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 180.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

