Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

