Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $520.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.95. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

