AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

ADTH stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

