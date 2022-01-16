Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.65.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.48.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

