Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,676 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.76.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.