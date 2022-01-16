Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Trimble by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 53,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

