Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

